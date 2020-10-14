2,245 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

