21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.36.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $161.93 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

