21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.36.
21Vianet Group stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.
21Vianet Group Company Profile
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
