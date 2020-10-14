21,801 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 34.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 57.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,115,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 770,129 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,866,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,573 shares in the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAA shares. TD Securities started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

PAA stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

