1,913 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,913 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Target by 78.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after buying an additional 3,081,398 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,007,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after buying an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,348,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $165.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $166.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

