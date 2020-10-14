1,640 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 34.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $14,778,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Atlantic Securities cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.37.

NYSE:STZ opened at $187.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $208.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.22. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,041.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.