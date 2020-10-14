1,640 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $187.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,041.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.37.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at $111,153,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

