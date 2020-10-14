14,862 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 103,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Newell Brands by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 157,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Newell Brands by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

