10,600 Shares in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in KLA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in KLA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in KLA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total transaction of $286,626.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $60,118.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $514,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,220.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,994 shares of company stock valued at $12,026,924. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $219.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.74. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $182.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.