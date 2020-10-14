10,121 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after buying an additional 81,828 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 2.7% during the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 95,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 36.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.