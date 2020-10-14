10 15 Associates Inc. Sells 3,900 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

10 15 Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a PE ratio of -208.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

