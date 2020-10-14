10 15 Associates Inc. Sells 2,165 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

10 15 Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

