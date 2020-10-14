10 15 Associates Inc. Sells 142,305 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

10 15 Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,305 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 863,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,666,000 after purchasing an additional 177,344 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.19.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

