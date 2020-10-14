10 15 Associates Inc. Sells 1,159 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

10 15 Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

