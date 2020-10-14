10 15 Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.7% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.51.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

