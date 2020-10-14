10 15 Associates Inc. Has $811,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,838,000 after acquiring an additional 107,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,113,000 after acquiring an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

