10 15 Associates Inc. Has $14.44 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

10 15 Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.8% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average of $124.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

