10 15 Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

10 15 Associates Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $216.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.