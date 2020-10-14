10 15 Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

10 15 Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 929,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,455,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Amgen by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $4,737,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.34 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

