10 15 Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

10 15 Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.8% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

PG opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

