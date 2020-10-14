10 15 Associates Inc. Buys 2,368 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.3% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $168.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

