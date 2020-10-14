10 15 Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.7% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

