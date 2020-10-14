10 15 Associates Inc. Acquires 2,546 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.7% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Intel by 213.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

