$0.06 EPS Expected for GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. GP Strategies reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $106.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.92 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on GP Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised GP Strategies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley raised GP Strategies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. B.Riley Securit raised GP Strategies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. GP Strategies has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $180.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

