Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €91.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.27 ($87.38).

ZAL opened at €84.88 ($99.86) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.13. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

