Zacks Investment Research Upgrades W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The prolific oil and gas offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) shelf have been primarily boosting W&T Offshore’s production since its inception. The region provides low decline rates, world-class permeability and significant potential reserves that are untapped. Notably, the company is growing its presence in deepwater GoM fields, wherein output has increased more than 500% and proved reserves have surged nearly 900% over the past eight years. Huge proved reserve bases in both the shelf and deepwater resources of the basin will likely contribute to the upstream energy player’s cash flows. Moreover, despite the adverse operating environment, the company manages to keep investors happy with positive adjusted EBITDA. Consequently, W&T Offshore is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.68.

NYSE:WTI opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.04 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

