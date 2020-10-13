Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Washington Federal have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company doesn't have a decent earnings surprise history. The company's earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other three occasions. Near-zero interest rates and the Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary policy stance are expected to hamper the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) and revenue growth to some extent in the near term. Moreover, continuously increasing operating expenses (given the banks investment in technology upgrades) makes us apprehensive. Nevertheless, continued growth in loan balance and a strong liquidity position are expected to continue supporting profitability. Also, the company will likely continue to boost shareholder value through efficient capital deployments.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WAFD. ValuEngine lowered Washington Federal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Washington Federal has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. Washington Federal has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,447.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 7,378 shares of company stock valued at $171,336 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,103,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 384,113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,812,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 2,168.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 268,842 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

