Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JetBlue have plunged 35.7% since the beginning of February due to coronavirus-led drop in air-travel demand. With passenger revenues declining 51.6% in the first half of 2020 due to weak travel demand, operating revenues plunged 54.7%. Consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) slumped to 64.8% from 84.3% a year ago as traffic decline was more than the capacity reduction in first-half 2020. For the third quarter, the airline expects capacity to decline 55%. However, JetBlue has been seeing modest uptick in leisure-travel demand, owing to which it intends to expand services later this year. The company’s initiative to attract passengers by launching At-Home coronavirus-testing facilities for its customers is encouraging. This will help customers avoid quarantine requirements in case they test negative.”

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.14.

JBLU stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.44.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 10,743,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,154,000 after buying an additional 4,271,678 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 237.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,115,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,120 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,162,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 180.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 772,486 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,945,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,101,000 after purchasing an additional 743,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.