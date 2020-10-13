Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ELOX stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.