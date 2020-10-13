Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FSD Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). FSD Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FSD Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FSD Pharma.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FSD Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

HUGE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 51,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,973. FSD Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

