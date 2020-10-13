Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Flex posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 36,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,003. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. Flex has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

