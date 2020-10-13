Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Yokogawa Electric from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

OTCMKTS:YOKEY opened at $32.92 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Business.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.