Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Yokogawa Electric from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS:YOKEY opened at $32.92 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Business.

