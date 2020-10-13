Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Yintech Investment in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:YIN opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. Yintech Investment has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yintech Investment stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Yintech Investment worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

