XP (NYSE:XP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP (NYSE:XP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.25.

XP opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83. XP has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94.

XP (NYSE:XP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XP by 18,065.7% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,816,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,571 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XP by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in XP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,955,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,887,000 after acquiring an additional 791,092 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in XP by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,112,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,337,000 after purchasing an additional 776,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic LLC raised its holdings in shares of XP by 1.1% in the second quarter. General Atlantic LLC now owns 62,343,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,046,000 after buying an additional 681,221 shares during the last quarter.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

