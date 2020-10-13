Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WKHS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

WKHS stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.82.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Gerald B. Budde sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,912.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 27,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $447,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,154 shares of company stock worth $6,359,483 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

