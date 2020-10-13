Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Workday by 58.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 54.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.29.

Workday stock traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.73. The company had a trading volume of 28,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,145. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.03 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $248.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.85 and its 200-day moving average is $180.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total value of $1,389,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.73, for a total transaction of $19,587,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,613 shares of company stock worth $81,488,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

