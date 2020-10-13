WoodTrust Financial Corp Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $173,852,000 after purchasing an additional 258,577 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in NIKE by 25.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NIKE by 50.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 22,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 137,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $9,742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,672,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 830,962 shares of company stock worth $101,867,182. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.45. 112,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,912,478. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.