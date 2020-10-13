WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes $281,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. BofA Securities upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.36. 109,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,523,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

