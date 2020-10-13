WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes $205,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.03. 446,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,580,865. The company has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

