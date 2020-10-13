WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 515 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,359 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.06. 32,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,544,227. The stock has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average is $95.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Compass Point raised their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.