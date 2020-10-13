WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 300 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 40.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.99. 10,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.37 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $110.74.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,989,175.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,364 shares of company stock worth $8,913,282 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

