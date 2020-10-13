WoodTrust Financial Corp Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,524 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after buying an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.46.

MSFT traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.00. 588,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,370,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,675.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.