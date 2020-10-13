WoodTrust Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Docusign were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,349 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after acquiring an additional 438,507 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Docusign by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after buying an additional 415,974 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $61.68 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.24 and its 200-day moving average is $166.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -209.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.69.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,290,894.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares in the company, valued at $77,215,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.