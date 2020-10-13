WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 3,001 Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.15. 804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,896. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

