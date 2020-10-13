WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 2,205 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,563 shares of company stock worth $4,358,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.28. 41,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,847,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

