WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 10,812 Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020 // Comments off

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 807.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 124,349 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 191,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 229,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 139,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $22.79.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.