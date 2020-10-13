WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 10,812 Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 807.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 124,349 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 191,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 229,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 139,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $22.79.

