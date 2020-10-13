WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 551 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.34. 95,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.48.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.90.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.