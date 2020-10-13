WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 229 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald's by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 4.3% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of McDonald's stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.77. 44,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.81. The stock has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $228.66.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

