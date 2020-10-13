WoodTrust Financial Corp Makes New $246,000 Investment in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 78.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,363,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,595,000 after acquiring an additional 597,557 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,291,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 550,896 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,015,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,281,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,336,000 after purchasing an additional 360,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 260,300 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $65.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,511. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,318.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $294,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

