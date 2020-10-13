WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $245,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 96,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $267,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.08. 91,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,586,396. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

