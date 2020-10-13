WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $217,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $128,901,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 366.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,291,000 after buying an additional 723,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 310.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,831,000 after buying an additional 508,897 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.23. The stock had a trading volume of 31,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,655. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day moving average is $119.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

